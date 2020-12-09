Real Madrid have named their starting squad for the crunch match against Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Alfredo Di Stéfano

It was their last match in Group B, that will determine whether the Spanish champions will move to the knock out stage of the Champions League.

Madrid are third and tied with Shakhtar with 7 points.

Gladbach are leading the table with eights points, while Inter are fourth with 6 points.

All the teams can qualify for the next stage.

Madrid’s duty is simple: beat Gladbach to progress.

The Real Madrid line-up:

1. Courtois

4. Sergio Ramos

5. R. Varane

8. Kroos

9. Benzema

10. Modrić

14. Casemiro

​17. Lucas V.

20. Vini Jr.

23. F. Mendy

25. Rodrygo.

Substitutes:

13. Lunin

26. Altube

2. Carvajal

3. E. Militão

6. Nacho

11. Asensio

12. Marcelo

19. Odriozola

22. Isco

​30. Arribas.