Real Madrid have named their starting squad for the crunch match against Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Alfredo Di Stéfano
It was their last match in Group B, that will determine whether the Spanish champions will move to the knock out stage of the Champions League.
Madrid are third and tied with Shakhtar with 7 points.
Gladbach are leading the table with eights points, while Inter are fourth with 6 points.
All the teams can qualify for the next stage.
Madrid’s duty is simple: beat Gladbach to progress.
The Real Madrid line-up:
1. Courtois
4. Sergio Ramos
5. R. Varane
8. Kroos
9. Benzema
10. Modrić
14. Casemiro
17. Lucas V.
20. Vini Jr.
23. F. Mendy
25. Rodrygo.
Substitutes:
13. Lunin
26. Altube
2. Carvajal
3. E. Militão
6. Nacho
11. Asensio
12. Marcelo
19. Odriozola
22. Isco
30. Arribas.
