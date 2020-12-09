By Taiwo Okanlawon
Award-winning singer, David Adeleke widely known Davido has lost his personal bodyguard, Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan, also known as TeeJay.
The 36-year-old passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering an illness for a while.
The singer took to social media to mourn his demise.
He wrote; “please tell me I am dreaming … my Tj gone? What imma do without you uncle Tj ehn … 11 years you did all for me .. put me before you at all times .. all the times I wouldn’t wanna wake up for a show or flight you’d carry me like a baby in the car … no matter what I did right or wrong you were there for me … to allow me spend money sometimes nah problem .. every time ‘david don’t worry I’ll use my card
“.. you were such a big person with a baby heart … everyone loved you .. i wanna wake up late for a show so you’d come and carry me again … I don’t even know what I’m typing man … RIP UNCLE TIJANI … tired of being “STRONG.”
Also, music producer Sosobrekon while mourning the deceased posted his picture with the caption “Rest on Soulja.”
Olamilekan is survived by his wife and children.
