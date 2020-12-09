Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted he never saw Lionel Messi as a rival.
The Portuguese star stated this again after Juventus brushed past Barcelona in the Champions League with a superb 3-0 win on Tuesday night, December 8.
Ronaldo scored twice as the result ensured Juventus claim the top spot in Group G.
While Ronaldo made the headline for a good showing, Messi made 11 shots, including seven on target, but couldn’t score.
However, Ronaldo, who shared a brief embrace with Messi before the Tuesday night clash, said there was no rivalry between the two all-time greats.
“I have always had a very cordial relationship with him,” the Juve star told Movistar on Tuesday night.
“I shared 12, 13 or 14 years of award ceremonies with him. I never saw him as a rival.
“He always tries to do what is best for his team and me too. I always got along very well with him.
“But we know that in football, for the press, for the show, a rivalry is sought, but I have always gotten along well with him. I see him as always.”
“Barcelona are going through a difficult time, but it is still Barcelona,” Ronaldo added.
“The truth is that we are very happy, we knew it was an almost impossible mission, it was a complicated mission and we played well.
“The key was to get into the game well, we scored two early and from there we believed it was possible.”
What do you think?