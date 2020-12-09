Hunter Biden, US President-elect’s son has said his tax affairs are under investigation.

The investigation is being conducted by federal prosecutors in Delaware.

Hunter Biden said he took the case “very seriously” but was confident an “objective review” would show he had handled his affairs “legally and appropriately”.

The Biden-Harris transition team said the president-elect was “deeply proud of his son”.

Hunter was a target of Republican attacks during the 2020 election campaign.

His presence on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm came under scrutiny during the impeachment trial against Donald Trump earlier this year.