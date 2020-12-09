By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Rebecca Nengi Hampson, has disclosed how she got the lead role in Davido’s single ‘Jowo’ video.

Davido featured Nengi alongside Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo in Davido’s Jowo video, a song off his ABT’s album which dropped recently.

Giving details, Nengi on Tuesday took to her Twitter page disclosing that Davido sent a personal message, informing her that he wanted her on a project, not the other way round.

According to her, she had no idea what she was going to do specifically, but the Fem crooner asked her to contact his manager for further details.

In a thread on Twitter, she wrote, “Fun fact about Jowo video when Davido told me he wanted me on a project I did not know what it was because he didn’t give details.

“All he said was Bobo will give me details. Later on, finding out I was going to be the star lead in ‘Jowo’ video I could not contain the excitement. Bruh my first paid musical video set after the show came from my favorite artiste. That meant a lot to me.”

Nengi expressed her excitement, adding that the project meant a lot to her because she got to work with RMD and Davido, who she has also been a fan of from way back.

While I was waiting on the full details from Bobo I was already drinking @RemymartinNG you know why cause my very own favorite musician in Africa messaged me 🤣 I was like if it’s song no wahala the voice must work 😂. — NENGI REBECCA HAMPSON 👑🗡️ (@nengiofficial) December 7, 2020

That meant a lot to me cause I am pretty sure the world 🤣🤣 knows how much I am a fan of David. I saw it as a big opportunity and icing on the cake,I was acting alongside one of my best actors in Nollywood 🥳

I am so pleased the project came out nice and you all enjoyed it ❤️ — NENGI REBECCA HAMPSON 👑🗡️ (@nengiofficial) December 7, 2020