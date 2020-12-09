By Hamza Suleiman

Governor Babagana Zulum on Wednesday presented a budget of N208.7billion for 2021 to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Zulum said at the ceremony that the budget tagged “Budget of Recovery and Consolidation”, was higher than the 2020 figure of N134.5 billion.

It shows about N74.5 billion increase.

The governor said that the budget was made up of N90.2 billion recurrent expenditure and N118.4 billion capital expenditure.

Responding, the Speaker Abdulkarim Lawan, assured that the lawmakers would expedite action on the budget to ensure early passage.

NAN