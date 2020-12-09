Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP has won just 137 seats in the 275 members Parliament, with four seats remaining to be declared.

The National Democratic Congress has 134 seats in the bag, while an independent, Andrew Asiamah Amoako won Fomena, Adansi North seat.

The outstanding seats yet to be declared are those for Sefwi-Wiawso, Sene West and Talensi Upper Denkyira West.

NDC leader, John Dramani Mahama claimed on Tuesday that his party won 140 seats.

He said the number was enough for a working majority.

The NPP however debunked Mahama’s claim, saying the NPP has the majority.

In 2016, the NPP won 169 seats to NDC’s 106.

It means that the ruling party lost about 30 seats to the opposition.

In plural votes, incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo leads Mahama with 6,594,875 votes, representing 51.8 percent of the 12,810,455 votes tallied.

Mahama trails with 6,130,698 or 47.86%.

Mahama on Tuesday night accused Akufo-Addo of stealing the election.

The Electoral Commission is being awaited to declare the official result.