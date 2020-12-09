Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has criticized the club and its manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over midfielder, Paul Pogba’s situation at Old Trafford.

Pogba’s future at Man United is once the subject of speculation, after his agent, Mino Raiola, claimed this week that the player is unhappy at Old Trafford.

Raiola also said Pogba’s time at the Premier League club is “over”.

Reacting to the development, Ferdinand believes Man United have dealt poorly with Pogba’s situation, describing it as ‘disgusting’.

“I think the timing is disgusting from a player’s agent and an important player at the club,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“But I’m going to shift the focus more to Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward probably as well. How are you allowing an agent to talk like this?

“This is not the first time. You nip it in the bud the first time he’s done it. It’s not the first time he’s spoken and put the focus on United.

“Nip that in the bud for the first time. I was at United when Wayne Rooney was talking about a contract, we were all there, he was talking about leaving Manchester United.

“Sir Alex Ferguson went in the media straight away and said, “Listen, he’s been advised badly by his agents, and this will not happen again, and I’m going to nip it in the bud”. A couple of days later, Wayne Rooney signs a new contract.

“If you do not nip these things in the bud… Van de Beek comes in, doesn’t play, his agent in the first month speaking in the media – how is that happening?’

“If you’re the player, you control the agent. I would say, “Shut up! What are you talking about? Don’t speak on my behalf and make me look bad”.

“But take that out of it, if you’re Manchester United, own the situation, don’t be dictated to and controlled in that situation.

“You cannot allow this to happen, because every other player that comes in – the player’s not playing or he’s disgruntled – the agent is going to be in the paper talking. That’s disrespectful. Don’t have it.”

Pogba had drawn the interest of Real Madrid in the past.

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, is a huge admirer of Pogba, but the La Liga club is unwilling to match Man United’s £150million valuation for the France World Cup winner.