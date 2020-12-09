Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko set yet another record on Tuesday by becoming the youngest player in Champions League history.

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre once more included Moukoko on the bench as the Germans saw out their last Group F match away to Zenit St. Petersburg, with qualification to the last 16 already secured.

The forward was introduced to the action 58 minutes in with BVB trailing 1-0 to the Russians, replacing Felix Passlack in the line-up.

At 16 years and 18 days old he, therefore, took the record held by Celestine Babayaro since 1994, when the ex-Nigeria international made his European bout for Anderlecht.

Moukoko made his BVB debut at the end of November when he entered his team’s clash against Hertha Berlin for four-goal hero Erling Haaland.

1 – Aged 16 years and 18 days @BlackYellow’s Yousouffa #Moukoko becomes the youngest player to ever appear in the @ChampionsLeague – Moukoko beats Celestine Babayaro’s old record by 67 days. Prospect. #UCL #ZenitBVB pic.twitter.com/F6KCL5dbdY — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 8, 2020