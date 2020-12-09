Popular Disc Jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally called DJ Cuppy has bagged an alumni award from her Alma mater King’s College London.
The 28-year-old shared a screenshot of the school’s article in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
According to the school, DJ Cuppy is a King’s graduate with outstanding achievements in the arts and culture sector.
She said she feels humbled to be a recipient of the award.
Cuppy in 2014 graduated from King’s College London with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management.
She also got a Master’s degree in Music from New York University (NYU).
The daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, became the first African to host a radio show titled “AfricaNow” on Apple Music in May.
What do you think?