Popular Disc Jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally called DJ Cuppy has bagged an alumni award from her Alma mater King’s College London.

The 28-year-old shared a screenshot of the school’s article in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

According to the school, DJ Cuppy is a King’s graduate with outstanding achievements in the arts and culture sector.

She said she feels humbled to be a recipient of the award.

Cuppy in 2014 graduated from King’s College London with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management.

She also got a Master’s degree in Music from New York University (NYU).

The daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, became the first African to host a radio show titled “AfricaNow” on Apple Music in May.