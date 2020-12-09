Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has got the green light in Canada, the second country after Britain to approve its use.

Health Canada in an announcement on its website today said it has completed its review of the clinical data submitted by Pfizer and approved the vaccine for use.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has a significant impact on public health. There is no vaccine authorised for the prevention of COVID-19 in Canada,” the regulator noted in its decision authorising the use of the vaccine.

“The availability of a safe and effective vaccine will reduce the spread and severity of COVID-19 disease and reduce its social and economic consequences.”

“The data provided supports favorably the efficacy of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine as well as its safety. The efficacy of the vaccine was established to be approximately 95 per cent, the vaccine was well tolerated by participants and has no important safety concerns,” the notice added.