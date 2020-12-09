By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday extended best wishes to General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (Rtd) on the occasion of his 83rd birthday.

His felicitations are contained in a press statement released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity.

Buhari recounted General Danjuma’s record of service and dedication to the Nigerian Armed Forces as well as many other fields of endeavour in the country.

The President thanked him for his lifetime devotion to humanitarian causes and kindness to the less privileged in the society.

He prayed to almighty God to sustain the elder statesman with health and happiness in the years ahead.