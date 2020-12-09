U.S. President Donald Trump has not given up his obsession to upturn the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

He announced on Twitter Wednesday that his administration will join in Texas’ lawsuit at the Supreme Court seeking to block four swing states from casting their electoral votes for Biden.

The electors are expected to do so on 12 December.

“We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, petitioned the high court this week to invalidate the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all of which were won by Mr. Biden.

The complaint argues that those states expanded mail-in voting options illegally because their legislatures never approved the action.

The action is similar to the Legal challenge mounted by Pennsylvania Republicans to upturn the results in the state, which was won by Biden with over 80,000 votes.

In a short ruling, the court dismissed the action.