By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) nabbed a Nigerian Elechi Adendu Kingsley and a Brazilian, Da-Silva Mailson Mario for trafficking cocaine.

Mr Jonah Achema, NDLEA spokesman said both suspects were arrested in two different operations.

Da-Silva was nabbed with a suitcase containing four packets of cocaine of chocolate sweet, weighed 7.2kg.

The sweet tested positive for cocaine substance.

Achema said Adendu Kingsley, a 39 year-old Nigerian was arrested with a bag containing cellophane bags during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline flight ET 911.

Twelve parcels of cellophane wrappers, weighing 7.2kg, with whitish substances was uncovered in the operation.

According to Achema, Da-Silva spoke through an interpreter and was silent on all questions put to him. He asked about the jail term his alleged offence attracts in Nigeria.

Elechi on the other hand, an indigene of Umulolo Local Government Area of Imo State, has been living in Brazil for the past 13 years.

He said he would not blame anybody for his cocaine trafficking.

“I am an adult and I am fully aware of what I was going into. I agree that somebody gave it to me but I offered to carry it.

He said he was going to be paid N3million upon safe delivery.

Elechi added that he came into the country also to prepare for his wedding ceremony scheduled for January 2021.