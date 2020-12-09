By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian columnist, writer, philanthropist and founder of Genevieve magazine, Betty Irabor, has given seven tips to women in abusive relationships.

She wrote an open letter to such women on Wednesday, focusing on seven main areas of marriage vow.

Read her letter below

”Dear women in abusive relationships….

1. Marriage is not a Do or Die affair, especially when you’re the one who is likely to DIE from abuse or end up in a psychiatric home as a living dead.

2. FOR BETTER FOR WORSE doesn’t mean you should romanticize suffer head especially when you’re being used as a beast of burden or punch bag which triggers mental and psychological trauma.

3. “Till death do us part” does not mean that you stay on till you die and are carried out in a coffin because you are staying for your children and because”GOD hates divorce.” Is it God’s will for you to be brutalised and sent to a premature death without fulfilling His purpose in your life?

4. “In sickness and in health”…doesn’t mean you should stay married to a sicko (psycho). Protect your own health.

5. Do not allow third-parties to talk you into staying when you alone know the danger ahead. Leave while your legs can carry you…

6. You’re by far better off alone & alive to tend your children than leave them for a stepmother or family whose love interest MAY not include your children…

7. Please, please, we understand you’re afraid of starting all over; but stop sabotaging every effort made by Domestic Violence activists to rehabilitate you after you have reached out for help.

”Stop running back to the vomit. No! Half a loaf ( manage marriage) is not better than none. Don’t let society and peer pressure rush you.

”Your life is gold. You’re a precious diamond. If you can’t see that no one else will… Stay safe. Imagine… Me and my boo living our best life nearly 37 years on His Grace has been upon us…but we also play our own roles” she concluded.