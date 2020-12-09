By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Honourable Akin Alabi, the lawmaker representing Ona-Ara/Egbeda Federal Constituency of Oyo State has been awarded the best federal Legislator of the year by the Nigerian Students Merit award.

The legislator was full of appreciation as he received the award from the organizers. He said he was very thankful and promised to perform even better in coming years.

“I appreciate this award and promise to do even more next year to ensure efficient representation for the People of Egbeda/Ona Ara.”

The legislator was said to have introduced Welfare programs, community support, infrastructure, And Human capital development schemes over the year. 250m women empowerment scheme, the community support program that builds roads and purchases transformers for communities where some of the legislator’s projects.

Infrastructure programmes the legislator embarked on were construction of schools, Primary Health Care centers and skill acquisition programs for young people.

Hon. Akin Alabi was also said to have merited the award for proposing many important bills and motions like the amendment of the administration of Criminal Justice Act, Motion to compel INEC to make continuous voter registration unending among others.