As the year 2020 financial year runs to an end, Lagos State Government has disclosed that it would prioritise employment generation, food security and youth empowerment in the N1.15 trillion 2021 budget.

It said the budget is aimed at consolidating on the gains of democracy.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Sam Egube made the assertion while conducting members of the Implementation Monitoring Committee (IMC) of the National Economic Council (NEC) round some of the projects of the State Government.

Revealing that the new year would witness commissioning of completed projects and development of new infrastructure, Egube said the inspected projects covered major thematic areas adopted by the State in line with the 71-Point Resolution set as a template for greater and integrated economic development by the National Economic Council in March 2016.

The Commissioner, in company of the Chief Resilience Officer in the State, Arc. Gbolahan Oki who coordinated the visit, expressed delight that various projects of the State Government monitored by the IMC were either completed or at various stages of completion, noting that the projects would add value to the quality of lives of Lagosians.

While conducting the team round the 1.4km Pen Cinema Fly Over in Agege, the Commissioner expressed optimism that the project would permanently solve the traffic problems often encountered in the area and boost economic activities.

Egube commended the Federal Government for initiating various economic reforms towards stabilising the economy of individual States against recession, maintaining that monitoring of projects across the States would spur could healthy rivalry and synergy towards realising sustainable economic development across the country.

Giving details on some projects of the present administration, the Commissioner said that the Blue and Red Line rail projects are part of the transport sector reforms embarked upon towards achieving a multimodal transport system that would meet the transport needs of a teeming population in an emerging smart city of Lagos.

He also disclosed that the State Government is adopting geo-spatial data system to enhance quality governance and interact in a practical way with stakeholders in all sectors in the State, envisaging that the platform would help to provide adequate information in the area of business development, health, agriculture, food security, education and transportation, among other services.

In his response, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, who led the delegation to the State commended Lagos State Government for embarking on people-oriented projects, noting that various development projects showcased will bring democracy dividends to the grassroots.

The Minister hinted that the Federal Government is developing an app to monitor projects in order to bridge the trust gap between government and citizens and that a National Development Plan involving all States of the Federation and Local Governments will be rolled out in due course.

While explaining that the inspection visit was aimed at monitoring ongoing projects in the State as part of the 2016 71-Point Resolution of the National Economic Council Strategy for States Economic Growth, the Minister commended the ‘Eko 360’ data warehousing and analytical platform which covers the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda.

Agba, who also visited the Lagos Revenue House, Ikeja Bus Terminal, Oba Ogunji section of the Pen-Cinema Bridge expressed satisfaction with the progress made and urged other State Governments to emulate Lagos in terms of people-oriented projects