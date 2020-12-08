Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) took a volte face on Tuesday and postponed the 5pm scheduled declaration of the presidential election result.

The EC explained that the move was to ensure that the collation of results at the Constituency and Regional Collation Centres across the country was accurate.

In a press statement, the EC said it will extend its intended timeline for declaring the 2020 Presidential election results.

“The new timeline will be communicated shortly.” it said.

It said the Commission has continually reiterated that “transparency, integrity, and fairness are the yard stick by which it conducted the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.”

“As such, to ensure that the declared Presidential results are 100% accurate and reflective of the will of the people, the Commission entreats the Public and all Stakeholders to exercise patience as the collation process continues in the presence of Political Party agents and election observers.