By Kazeem Ugbodaga

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has described the murder of the Nasarawa State Chairman of the party, Phillip Shekwo as callous and wicked.

Shekwo was kidnapped in his house and was later killed by his abductors. His body was found in the bush on November 22.

Reacting to his murder on Tuesday, Tinubu said the late chairman did not deserve to die the way he did.

“Shekwo’s killing was a callous, wicked and dastardly act. He did not deserve to die the way he did. Indeed, no one deserves to be so killed in such a gruesome manner.

“I commiserate with Governor Abdullahi and the government of Nasarawa State. I hope and pray that security agents will get to the bottom of this horrid killing and bring the perpetrators to book,” he said.

Tinubu said his heart goes out to the family of the deceased, the immediate-past governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura, and the teeming APC members in the state.

“I pray that Almighty Allah comfort them all. In particular, I pray that Allah stand by the wife and children, and indeed by all those left behind by the deceased.

“May the soul of Mr. Shekwo rest in the bosom of the Lord,” he said.