Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged all retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries in Lagos State to bequeath their wealth of experience to those in active service for effective service delivery to the populace.

He said bequeathing their wealth of experience on those in active service would further propel the economy and peaceful existence of the state.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge at the opening of the 7th Summit of the Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS) in collaboration with Lagos State Government.

The theme of this year’s summit was: “Lagos 21st century Economy in Post COVID-19 Pandemic: Health, Environment, Tourism and Entertainment in Focus.”

The Governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Pension Office, Mr. Kayode Ogunnubi, commended members of ALARHOSPS, for being consistent in their annual meeting and deliberation, which he said would impact on all workers in active service.

“I beseech all members of ALARHOSPS to bequeath their wealth of knowledge and experience to those in active service. Please listen to them. They are reservoir of technocrats, listen to them and we all would gain a lot from them,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said 2020 has been extremely dramatic, as the State witnessed serious pandemic, COVID-19 and also EndSARS protests.

“Though, it is still with us, but we thank God for sparing our lives. We were even confronted with EndSARS protests but as a state, we were so resilient. I also thank Mr Governor for owing the association in high esteem”, Muri-Okunola said.

He, however, assured all present that by God’s grace, Lagos would become better.

President of the association, Alhaji Mohammed Olagbaye, regretted that the meeting was taking place this time due to the pandemic and EndSARS protests, just as he praised God for sparing the lives of all members of the association.

His speech was read by the Vice-president of the association, Mrs C.A. Aladja-Browne.

He said the theme of this year’s summit was in consonance with the Lagos State THEMES agenda as well as the current need of the state in view of the pandemic outbreak.

Olagbaye was optimistic that the 7th Summit that was held virtually and physically would come up with implementable ideas that would propel the state into full recovery beyond COVID-19 period.