The compound where the suspects were arrested

By Taiwo Okanlawon

A suspected ritualist identified Alamu also known Hawau and his accomplice on Monday were arrested with 48 human heads and other body parts at Yemoja compound, Iwo, Osun State.

The suspect who is also a vulcanizer also led the police to a near by river where he dumped three headless corpses.

PM News gathered that the suspects were bursted after they sold a phone belonging to their recent’s victim called Mutiat, who went missing about two weeks ago.

The phone was tracked to the suspects and they were arrested at their den with multiple heads and human parts.

READ ALSO  Osun Assembly speaker reminds rapists of life sentence

Angry mob have also burnt down the house of the suspect in the area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP. Opalola Yemisi cannot be teacher at the time of filing this report.