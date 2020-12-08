The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday said improvement was needed in the primary healthcare to reduce the surge to general and teaching hospitals by patients.

Dr Roland Aigbovo, President of ARD FCT, said this in Abuja at a press conference to mark the 2020 annual health week with the theme “Disease outbreak in Nigeria. Are we ever ready?”.

He said that the primary healthcare centres should be the first point of call for patients in the treatment of such common illnesses as malaria and others instead of the tertiary health centres.

“Find out why people are coming to the general hospital or teaching hospital to treat malaria and you will discover it is all because of the failure of the primary health care.

“There are lots of primary health care centres in Nigeria but the kind of service they offer is not what we are proud of.

“The plan we have on ground is actually to adopt some primary health care Centre so that we can be going there to offer services.

“Most times when we do medical mission to those communities to offer advice those that need further service, we refer them to our hospitals.”

He said as individuals and association, members also offered help to indigent patients in the hospital who do not have the fund for medical treatment.

He said the FCT resident doctors would inaugurate a borehole project at Egbu community, Yebu ward, Kwali Abuja; a community of about 500 people.

“We appreciate the FCT minister for his show of love for approving over 17 hectares of land at Maitama 2, for ARD FCTA Estate and very soon work will commence,” he said.