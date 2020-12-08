Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, 42 year-old eldest daughter of late Ghanaian leader John Jerry Rawlings, has won back her parliamentary seat.

She polled 39,343 votes to defeat her ruling party challenger, Prince Appiah Debrah, who polled 31,154 votes.

Zanetor was first elected to represent Korle Klottey Constituency, in 2016, defeating the incumbent then, Nii Armah Ashittey.

Zanetor’s party, the National Democratic Congress also won the presidential election in the constituency with 37,189 votes, while the NPP had 33,126 votes.

GUM scored 350 votes, CPP 61 and GFP 24.

Zanetor, who was born on 1 June, 1978 is a medical doctor and was a general practitioner.

She joined politics in 2015.

She was educated at North Ridge Lyceum school and Achimota school for her basic education. She also went to Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast.

Then she studied at Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland for her medical degree.