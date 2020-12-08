Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir has been halted following allegations that the fourth official racially abused assistant coach Pierre Webo.

The game was halted in the 16th minute after Webo was shown red card, before both set of players surrounded the officials amid allegations of a racist term being used.

The former Cameroon international was heard arguing: “Why did you say n*gro, why did you say n*gro?” after being dismissed, leading to a mass confrontation on the touchline.

Following lengthy, and exceptionally heated discussions that involved former Chelsea and Newcastle striker Demba Ba, the players opted to leave the field in protest, with audible shouts of “respect” heard as they disappeared off down the tunnel.

UEFA had harboured hopes that the game would resume with the fourth official removed from the touchline, swapping roles with the official appointed VAR for the night.

However, with PSG’s players in the tunnel, Istanbul failed to re-emerge at the time they agreed to return.

A statement from European football’s governing body confirmed an investigation into the incident will take place, reiterating that both teams had agreed to restart under the revised officiating terms, adding that further communication would follow.

PSG superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were among those vocal in their support of leaving the field, with the latter immediately saying that “we can’t play” after hearing what the fourth official had allegedly said.