A philanthropist and businessman, Alhaji Abdullahi Incham, has donated royal regalias and other items to traditional rulers in the three chiefdoms of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

Icham, who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Perfect Group of Companies, made the donation at the various palaces of the traditional rulers on Tuesday.

Presenting the items, Incham, who was represented by Chief Danladi Kasuwa, the Village Head of Gurum community in the area, said the gesture was basically in recognition of the important roles traditional institutions played in the society.

He said the gesture had no political motives, explaining that it was part of his Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He said that the gifts would go a long way in stimulating the traditional rulers to discharge their statutory functions diligently.

“I have over time recognised the important roles that traditional rulers are playing in our society and this is why I decided to extend this gesture to them.

“I decided to get them these expensive royal gowns to enable them to appear neat and presentable before the public.

“I strongly believe that this gesture will also ginger our royal fathers to carry out their functions effectively,” the philanthropist said.

He thanked the traditional rulers for ensuring that peace existed in their various domains and urged them to do more toward a peaceful and virile society.

He promised to extend similar gesture to other traditional rulers in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Responding separately, the Mr Esau Shayang, the Ogomo of Pengana Chiefdom, Rev. Ronku Aka, the Brra Nggwe of Rigwe Chiefdom and Ati Adiwu, the Utu Ugo of Kache, all thanked the donor for the gesture and prayed God to bless him abundantly.