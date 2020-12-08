President Muhammadu Buhari at the meeting with all 36 governors. Photo by Tolani Alli
By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with all 36 state governors in a closed-door meeting at the State House, Abuja.
The meeting was said to have focused on security challenges in some parts of the country, especially Northeast.
PM NEWS notes that all 36 state governors of the federation and top officials were in attendance. See more photos below.
All 36 governors rise to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the meeting.
L-R: Lagos State Governor. Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in a private conversation with Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola and Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina.
L-R: Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Akwa-Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma
Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor Udom Emmanuel, Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu and Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.
L-R: Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbadulRasaq and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
