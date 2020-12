Nigerian singer Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi joins forces with YBNL singer Adedamola Adefolahan, aka Fireboy DML on his latest single, dubbed “Southy Love.“

The song, was produced by raving beatsmith P. Prime, and it serves as a follow-up to his previously-released and Lussh-produced “Isolova.”

Peruzzi began recording music at the age of 7. He signed a record deal with 30BG, a subsidiary of Davido Music Worldwide.