Michael Adeshina

Adams Oshiomhole said he has instructed his lawyers to withdraw the suits challenging his removal from the office of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former APC chairman stated this in a statement released to newsmen on Monday.

Oshiomhole said he remains proud of the achievements of the party’s national working committee (NWC) under his leadership but will never return to the office of the Chairman if given a second chance.

“That chapter of my political life is closed,” Oshiomhole stated.

The former Edo state governor, however, noted that he holds no grudge against people who were bent on removing him as Chairman.

“I instructed my lawyers to withdraw the suits challenging my purported suspension from office by the proxies of those bent on removing me as chairman,” Oshiomhole stated.

“It is, therefore, the height of mischief to insinuate, as it is being done in some quarters, that I would publicly accept the decision and later surreptitiously seek to contest it in court.

“That chapter of my political life is closed. Even if another NEC decision or a court order reverses the dissolution, with utmost humility I will decline to return as APC chairman.

“I am proud of the accomplishments of the NWC under my leadership and I am grateful to the principled 18 members who worked as a team committed to the cause of the party. Above all, I bear no grudges against anyone for the manner of my removal.”

Oshiomhole then expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting his administration as APC chairman.