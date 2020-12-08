By Obinna Unaeze

The organised labour in Niger state has suspended its seven-day-old industrial action over 30 percent cut in salaries of civil servants.

Labour gave reasons for the suspension in a statement by Mr Yakubu Garba, Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Mr Tanimu Yunusa, Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Minna on Tuesday.

According to the statement, all civil servants in the state, have been directed to go back to their duty posts by Wednesday.

Also, it read that most of their demands had been met following amicable resolution with the government.

It noted that the government had agreed to pay members of staff of state and local governments.

Furthermore, the state government had agreed to pay the outstanding 30 per cent of differed June salaries, saying that full salaries for members of staff of local governments would be paid between Dec. 8 and Jan. 31.

Meanwhile, the unions explained that the government had agreed to re-reimburse the state pension board and had commenced payment of pension and gratuities.

80 workers who were recently dismissed, would be reinstated. Those found guilty of criminal records would be dealt with according to civil service rules.

NAN