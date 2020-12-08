By Muhaimin Olowoporoku and Taiwo Okolawon

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) president, Olumide Akpata, has apologized to the Lagos Judicial panel over the unruly behaviour displayed by Mr. Cyril Ejiofor and Mr. Ogunsanya Olugbeje.

Mr. Benaro Onigah delivered the NBA president’s apology to the judicial panel as he appeared before the panel for the NBA.

On Friday, P.M News reported how police counsel Cyril Ejiofor and Mr Ogunsanya Olugbeje had a face-off before Justice Doris Okuwobi.

The NBA President in his apology said that the action of the lawyers on Friday did not reflect the character of the NBA.

Akpata re-emphasized that it was necessary lawyers uphold the legacies of the profession.

He said he would scold the lawyers involved and present himself before the panel to properly apologise for their inactions.

Justice Doris appreciated his intervention.