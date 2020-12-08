By Douglas Okoro

Chief Solomon Onwe, a Commissioner in Ebonyi Civil Service Commission has resigned his appointment.

This is contained in a letter addressed to Governor Dave Umahi through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

“I hereby formally resign my appointment as member of the Ebonyi Civil Service Commission with effect from Dec 7.

“My reasons for resigning are personal and I wish to thank his Excellency tremendously for the opportunity given me to serve the state.

“I also wish your Excellency the best of luck; God’s guidance and protection in your future political endeavours,” he said.

Onwe, a former Acting National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was appointed as a member of the commission in September.

NAN