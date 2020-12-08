By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as ‘Tacha’ has said that marriage should not be considered a priority for women.
She preached this in a series of texts on her Instagram story.
According to her, there is a need for a change in our psychology and how much importance is placed on the marriage institution.
”Stop pushing the narrative that women need this marriage thing more. It’s not a big deal. And I hate the fact we’ve been brainwashed over time. Marriage isn’t/should not be a priority, It is not a do/die affair!”
“There’s so much more to this life than 2 rings and 2 adults. I beg you! If it isn’t working, leave. The lame-ass mentality needs to stop
Tacha continued; “stop attaching too much importance to it”.
