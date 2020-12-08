A 30-year-old man, Olulokun Adedeji, who allegedly beat-up a policeman to evade arrest, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Adedeji, who pleaded not guilty, is facing a count charge of assault on a police officer.

The Prosecutor, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 16, at 7.30 p.m. at Aguda Junction, Ogba, Lagos.

Ajayi said that the defendant assaulted Sgt. Andrew Ologunmeji, attached to Area G Police Command Ogba, while he was discharging his lawful duties.

“Ologunmeji reported the defendant to the police, but he resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer by injuring his left hand.

“The defendant prevented the Sergeant and three other police officers from discharging their duties,” the prosecutor said.

Ajayi said that the offences contravened Sections 174(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Section 173(b) stipulates three years imprisonment for assault on a police officer.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Ajibade, however, granted the defendant bail of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ajibade ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and adjourned the case until Dec. 12 for mention.