Lagos State Government has launched a technology-driven Data Management Project called “Eko360”, a data warehouse and analytics platform, designed to enhance the statutory functions of its Bureau of Statistics (LBS) unit of the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

In an event tagged: Art of Technology (AOT) Lagos 2.0 conference held at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, the Head of the Project Team and Assistant Director of the Bureau, Mrs. Olayinka Ojo, stated that the ‘Eko 360’ project is an enabler of the Open and Smarter Lagos mission.

She explained that the Project focuses on the Historical Aggregation of Lagos data; Pattern Forecasting based on organised insights from the past; Real-Time data collection with the Eko360 Mobile App; Derived Data generation that combines data from different sources to create new and meaningful data; as well as Provision of Contextual and Geospatial Insights from Lagos Spatial Data.

Others, according to her, include On-the-go access and usage through a simple presentation interface for all smart devices and the Eko360 website, which will afford the general populace access to Lagos data and insights in a self-service format that assures open and valid access.

Ojo added that the Eko360 platform brings Reports, KPIs, Social Pulse, Publication and Survey data together for better, richer, faster and simpler Decision-Making process.

In her words: “AOT Lagos 2.0 aims at stakeholders’ discussions and collaborations that will leverage insights to the development of smart cities, partake in the Smart Lagos development process by actualising the vision for making Lagos Africa’s core technological hub”.

“This is an innovation that will open up Lagos to countless collaboration and make Lagos city a force to be reckoned with, in terms of technological evolution”, she asserted

Dignitaries present at the event included the Honourable Commissioners for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube; Transport, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde; Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo and Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Technology, Mr. Tunbosun Alake amongst others.