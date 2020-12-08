One person died in Kano in the last 24 hours of COVID-19 complications, data published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control early Tuesday showed.

The unidentified lone death increased the COVID-19 death toll in Kano state from 54 to 55. The national death toll is now 1,181.

According to the NCDC, a total of 390 cases were reported by 19 states and Abuja, with Gombe tied with Abuja with 89 cases.

Kaduna, which along with Lagos and Abuja, had posted high figures since 1 December, reported another 62 cases, more than the 59 it logged Sunday.

Lagos also posted 35 new cases, its lowest since it posted 29 on 3 December.

At the moment, the number total cases in Nigeria is now 69,645.

NCDC data also showed 173 patients were discharged, leaving 3,517 active cases.

“Our discharges today include 74 community recoveries in Gombe State and 6 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines”, the NCDC said.

The high daily count for Gombe comes as a surprise as it is 16th on the grim table, with just 1,026 cases cumulatively.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases

FCT-89

Gombe-89

Kaduna-62

Lagos-35

Kwara-15

Borno-13

Nasarawa-10

Rivers-10

Bauchi-8

Ogun-8

Osun-7

Bayelsa-7

Kano-7

Edo-6

Taraba-6

Ekiti-5

Katsina-5

Akwa Ibom-4

Delta-3

Sokoto-1

69,645 confirmed

64,947 discharged

1,181 deaths