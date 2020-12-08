Jenna Ellis, another conservative lawyer helping President Trump to upend US President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, has gotten COVID-19.

She is the second member of so-called strike force to contract the virus, after former New York Mayor, Rudy Giuliani.

Ellis has told the White House that she received a positive coronavirus test on Monday, Axios reported Tuesday.

She refused to confirm the diagnosis or give an update on her condition.

Ellis attended a White House senior staff Christmas party on Friday, raising fears that she may have infected other officials or their families.

Like most Trump officials, Ellis shuns protective face masks and did not wear one at the event.

The diagnosis was the latest blow to Trump’s long-shot effort to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.