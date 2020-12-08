By Douglas Okoro

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on Public Account has summoned Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, Chairman of Ebonyi State Universal Basic Education Board (EBSUBEB) to appear for alleged insubordination.

The committee issued the summons on Tuesday in Abakaliki during its oversight visit to Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) intervention projects in Ebonyi.

Ikpor was mandated to appear before the committee within one week to explain why he absconded from receiving its members, even when he was duly informed about its visit for oversight function to the board.

The Committee expressed dismay that the chairman did not only abscond but failed to make necessary documents available to the committee to enable it to carry out its constitutional functions, that brought it to the state UBEB office.

The lawmakers directed the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Abuja to suspend the further release of funds to the board until funds previously released were properly accounted for.

A motion to that effect was moved by Mrs Miriam Onuoha, representing Isialambano/Onuimo/Okigwe Federal Constituency, and was seconded by Mr Uzoma Abonta, representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency respectively.

“I move a motion that the chairman of Ebonyi UBEB should appear before the committee to give us the state of affairs and accountability of how federal government appropriations through UBEC to the board have been implemented.

“He has seven days from today to appear before this South-East House adhoc committee in Abuja; I, so move.”

Briefing Journalists, the committee’s chairman, Chief Chinedu Ogah, representing Ezza south/Ikwo Federal constituency decried the development.

“It is unfair that most of the staff appointed by the governor are not doing what is right.

“They have to build on what the governor has done to deliver services to the masses and there is a letter to the chairman of UBEB from the committee on Public Account.

“We are here to see whether the money that was released is really channelled to the purpose for which it was released.

“A lot is ongoing and the Federal Government (FG), has done marvellously well under President Muhammadu Buhari and that is why we have reputable national assembly members in the committee.

“We met and spoke with the chairman this morning, but he abandoned us in the office.

“We are unable to see anything and that is why the house moved a motion inviting him to submit all the documents because they cannot subvert the good gesture of Mr President and the governor,” Ogah said.

NAN