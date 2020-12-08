The result of Ghana’s presidential election will be announced today at 5pm Ghanaian time, that is 6pm in Nigeria.

The venue will be the Accra International Conference Center.

Electoral Commission chaired by Jean Adukwei Mensah, made the announcement in a statement.

It said the collation of results is going on smoothly across the country.

“The Electoral Commission informs the general public that the process of collating election result at all constituency and regional collation centres is currently ongoing in the presence of political party agents.”

It said its National Collation Centre in Accra is only receiving collated Presidential election results from 16 regions as opposed to results from 275 constituencies as has been the case in the past.

“As such, we urge the Public and Stakeholders to remain calm and patient.

“The Commission will release all the certified results as soon as they are received”, the EC said.

Ghana voted in parliamentary and presidential elections on Monday.