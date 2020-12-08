Ghana’s two leading parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress were caught in crossfire early today, over which party is winning.

The NDC, even as counting of ballots continued, said it has flipped 36 seats won by the NPP in 2016.

“We have gotten those seats back”, said Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, NDC’s Director of Elections at a press conference at 00:40am, Tuesday.

In the Greater Accra area, Ankrah said his party has flipped constituencies constituencies such as Krowor, Ledzokuku, La Dadekotopon, Tema East, Adentan, Madina, Ablekuma Central and Okaikoi North.

In the Eastern Region, he said his party has won Upper Manya, Akwatia and Ayensuano.

He also listed Amenfi East, Prestea Huni Valley, Jomoro and Evalue Gwira constituencies in the West, as having gone to NDC.

But at 3am, the ruling party, NPP debunked NDC’s claims.

Its General secretary, John Boadu said it is getting clear that the party will continue to maintain the majority in the next Parliament from results it claims to have collated.

“We now control three of the five regions in northern Ghana”, Boadu announced, in a report by Graphic Online.

He said from results the party has collated as of 2:15am President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in a clear lead.

He said collated results from 34,040 polling stations out of 38,933 including special voting ones have give Akufo-Addo 6,085,708 votes, representing 52.72 percent.

Election trackers by Graphic Online and Ghanaweb showed former President John Dramani Mahama and President Nana Akufo-Addo running neck and neck.

Final voting results will be known in the next 24 hours at least.