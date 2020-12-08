Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, who is hoping to topple incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo, thanked Ghanaians for trooping out to vote.
According to him, the results the National Democratic Congress has collated so far, are encouraging.
He tweeted: Thank you for coming out to vote in today’s election. Very good results from all parts of the country.
We must continue to remain vigilant as we enter the results collation stage. Let’s stay focused and ROAR to the end”.
The tweet came with a graphics, that also proclaimed: Thank you for Voting for change, jobs and prosperity for all”.
According to some preliminary results published by graphic.com.gh, Mahama’s National Democratic Congress, NDC is giving Akufo-Addo’s National Patriotic Party, a scare.
Here are some results of the presidential election from polling stations:
Queen Elizabeth Elizabeth Primary School, Tamale Central Constituency
NPP- 150
NDC- 269
Methodist Church Mount Olivet Polling Station, Ablekuma West Constituency
NPP -356
NDC -121
Ashaiman Constituency :Ashaiman No 1 Primary 3A and B
3A
NPP -124
NDC -197
3B
NPP -121
NDC -183
ODORKOR JHS Kwashieman B, Ablekuma North Constituency
NPP – 186
NDC -177
Walewale Constituency, North East Region: Mimima L/A Primary School
NPP -167
NDC – 206
Zoe International School ‘1’ the Okaikoi South Constituency
L
NPP – 270
NDC – 218
Akuapem South special voting
NPP – 122
NDC – 30
Anglican Primary B Polling Station, Atebubu-Amantin
NPP – 254
NDC – 54
CMB Shed 1A at Techiman in the Techiman South Constituency.
NPP – 249
NDC -121
Kperiga presby A polling station, Walewale Constituency
NPP – 367
NDC – 149
OLD TRADITIONAL COUNCIL ‘A’, NINGO PRAMPRAM CONSTITUENCY
NPP- 53
NDC-213
Akaa RC Primary School, Buem Constituency
NPP – 160
NDC – 261
Dunwell Methodist JHS 2 Polling, Effia Constituency
NPP – 306
NDC – 116
