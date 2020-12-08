Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, who is hoping to topple incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo, thanked Ghanaians for trooping out to vote.

According to him, the results the National Democratic Congress has collated so far, are encouraging.

He tweeted: Thank you for coming out to vote in today’s election. Very good results from all parts of the country.

We must continue to remain vigilant as we enter the results collation stage. Let’s stay focused and ROAR to the end”.

The tweet came with a graphics, that also proclaimed: Thank you for Voting for change, jobs and prosperity for all”.

According to some preliminary results published by graphic.com.gh, Mahama’s National Democratic Congress, NDC is giving Akufo-Addo’s National Patriotic Party, a scare.

Here are some results of the presidential election from polling stations:

Queen Elizabeth Elizabeth Primary School, Tamale Central Constituency

NPP- 150

NDC- 269

Methodist Church Mount Olivet Polling Station, Ablekuma West Constituency

NPP -356

NDC -121

Ashaiman Constituency :Ashaiman No 1 Primary 3A and B

3A

NPP -124

NDC -197

3B

NPP -121

NDC -183

ODORKOR JHS Kwashieman B, Ablekuma North Constituency

NPP – 186

NDC -177

Walewale Constituency, North East Region: Mimima L/A Primary School

NPP -167

NDC – 206

Zoe International School ‘1’ the Okaikoi South Constituency

L

NPP – 270

NDC – 218

Akuapem South special voting

NPP – 122

NDC – 30

Anglican Primary B Polling Station, Atebubu-Amantin

NPP – 254

NDC – 54

CMB Shed 1A at Techiman in the Techiman South Constituency.

NPP – 249

NDC -121

Kperiga presby A polling station, Walewale Constituency

NPP – 367

NDC – 149

OLD TRADITIONAL COUNCIL ‘A’, NINGO PRAMPRAM CONSTITUENCY

NPP- 53

NDC-213

Akaa RC Primary School, Buem Constituency

NPP – 160

NDC – 261

Dunwell Methodist JHS 2 Polling, Effia Constituency

NPP – 306

NDC – 116