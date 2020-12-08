President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, appears to be on his way for a second term in office, as he has surged past his main challenger, former president John Dramani Mahama.

With over 11.5 million votes counted, he has polled 5,921,078 votes, representing 51.8 per cent.

Mahama trails with 5, 433,846 votes, about 47.58 percent.

In the 2016 election, Mahama similarly lost to Akufo-Addo, in what was considered a close race.

Ghana registered 17 million voters for this year’s election.

The official result, which was to have been announced at 5pm Ghanaian time, was postponed at the last minute by the Electoral Commission.

But political insiders in the country already have a whiff of Akufo-Addo’s victory and have started sending messages of congratulations.

One of them was the presidential candidate of the Great Consolidation Popular Party (GCPP), Dr Henry Herbert Lartey, who has already conceded defeat in the 2020 presidential election, ahead of the official announcement.

Lartey only picked about 1,109 votes nationally as at 2000GMT.

In a message prominently used by the state owned Daily Graphic. Lartey congratulated Akufo-Addo for what he said was his winning the 2020 Presidential elections.

He said even though the Electoral Commission was yet to declare the winner of the election, the result he was privy to was indicative that Nana Akufo-Addo has retained the mandate to govern again for the next four years.

“You fought a good fight and won a battle you deserve so I congratulate you for your victory and offer you all my support,” he told the newspaper.

General secretary of New Patriotic Party, John Boadu said it is getting clear that the party will continue to maintain the majority in the next Parliament from results it claims to have collated.

“We now control three of the five regions in northern Ghana”, Boadu announced, in a report by Graphic Online.

He said from results the party has collated as of 2:15am President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in a clear lead.

He said collated results from 34,040 polling stations out of 38,933 including special voting ones have give Akufo-Addo 6,085,708 votes, representing 52.72 percent.

So far in the parliamentary election, out 217 seats declared NPP has 115 seats, while the opposition National Democratic Party has 101 seats.

Fifty eight seats remain to be called.