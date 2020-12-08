By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) Related Abuses in Lagos has adjourned the case of Mrs. Obiechina, a sister to popular kidnapper, Chukwudi Onuamadike (Evans).

The panel adjourned the case against the disbanded Federal Anti Robbery Squad till Monday, 14th December 2020.

Previously, Mrs. Obiechina told the sitting how she lost her two-month-old pregnancy and acknowledged that her brother is Evans, the popular kidnapper.

The case was lined up for adoption on Tuesday, however, Justice Okuwobi reserved her verdict and adjourned the case.

Police counsel, Nosa Whumwango clarified that the case was not against SARS but against the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Nosa then argued that two valid court judgments are on ground regarding the case and said the panel cannot re-open a matter two courts have decided.