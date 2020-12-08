The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it will collaborate with the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry for business sustainability in the oil and gas industry.

According to DPR, the aim is also to create wealth for the economy.

A statement issued in Lagos by Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, DPR, said the agency’s Director, Mr Sarki Auwalu, gave the assurance on Tuesday during a visit of a delegation from OPTS delegation to DPR.

Auwalu said that DPR would continue to strive to create opportunities and enable business for investors as part of its efforts to change the paradigm and ensure a sustainable business environment.

He said that in order to achieve the government’s commitment to cost-effectiveness in oil and gas business in Nigeria, DPR would entrench best practices in line with global standards.

According to him, the DPR has been developing new regulations and strategic initiatives to enhance processes while further steps have been taken to provide guidance notes for better understanding and investors’ alignment.

He promised that DPR would continue to engage all stakeholders for value creation and business sustainability.

Responding, Mr Richard Liang, the Managing Director, Exxon Mobil, who led the delegation expressed his appreciation to Auwalu for providing purposeful leadership for the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

He said that OPTS would continue to align with the vision of DPR for industry growth and sustainability.