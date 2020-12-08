By Jennifer Okundia
Chioma Avril Rowland, popularly known as Chef Chi, released photos of her latest shoot with a beauty brand, where she rocked a denim, and showed off her cleavage.
The fiancée of Nigerian super star singer Davido, who shares a son Ifeanyi, with the father of 3, shared a message with happy emojis and wrote:
Denim dream 😎
🤩🤩
Davido and Chioma met while they were students of Babcock University, and have been together for over 5 years.
They planned getting married this 2020, after announcing their engagement months back, but they had to put the wedding on hold, due to the pandemic and other personal reasons.
What do you think?