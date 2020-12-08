By Jennifer Okundia

Chioma Avril Rowland, popularly known as Chef Chi, released photos of her latest shoot with a beauty brand, where she rocked a denim, and showed off her cleavage.

The fiancée of Nigerian super star singer Davido, who shares a son Ifeanyi, with the father of 3, shared a message with happy emojis and wrote:

Denim dream 😎

🤩🤩

Davido and Chioma met while they were students of Babcock University, and have been together for over 5 years.

They planned getting married this 2020, after announcing their engagement months back, but they had to put the wedding on hold, due to the pandemic and other personal reasons.