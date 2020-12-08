By Jennifer Okundia

Multiple award winning Nigerian actor and politician Yul Edochie, took to his social media timeline to share a picture he took with his mother.

The last of 6 children, Yul who is the son of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, was raised both in Lagos and Enugu. He attended the University of Port Harcourt, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Dramatic Arts.

He finished from Lillian’s’ Day Nursery School and Robinson Street Primary School, Enugu between 1984 and 1992. His secondary education started from 1992 to 1998.

Edochie went to Marist Brothers’ Juniorate, Uturu , University Secondary School Enugu, Ecumenical Community Secondary School Enugu and New Haven Boys Secondary School Enugu Respectively.

The caption on his Instagram post read:

“My mum and I.

❤❤❤

#Repost @naijacelebrityhome

• • • • • •

Nigeria

Sweet Mother ❤💕🌿”

Yul started his acting career in 2005 in his first film titled “The Exquires” alongside late Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa. He got his break in 2007 after featuring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in the movie “Wind Of Glory.

He got married at the age of 22.