Michael Adeshina

Bukola Saraki kept his message sweet and short as he celebrates 29 years of marriage with Toyin.

The 13th President of the Nigerian Senate described the 29 years as “extraordinary.”

“Thank you for 29 extraordinary years and 4 wonderful children. I hope that we get to celebrate countless more together!

“Happy Anniversary!,” Saraki wrote on Twitter.

Toyin is yet to respond to her husband’s message on Twitter.

However, she revealed two years ago, the truth that has kept her marriage to the politician.

Toyin said she has never for once seen herself the way others thought she should.

According to the founder of Wellbeing Africa Foundation, she wasn’t a wife to the former governor of Kwara state neither was she a wife to the Senate President of Nigeria, but a wife to her ‘husband’.

In this sense, Toyin noted that she submitted to supporting her husband in his political pursuits and shouldering the responsibilities that come with being a wife to a man of his status.

Toyin added that doing these meant making huge sacrifices: “I never for one moment felt like ‘a governor’s wife’ because when my husband and I got married, he most certainly was not a governor and I reminded myself of this whenever I felt things were getting out of hand! Being a governor’s wife then and now a Senate President’s wife was/is a responsibility, not a lifestyle, for a finite term of years, and with it, for me, came huge sacrifices which I was honored and humbled to make in support of my husband’s political leadership.”