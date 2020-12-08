By Ishaq Zaki

The Action People’s Party (APP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to shift the Bakura state constituency supplementary election in Zamfara from Dec. 9 to Dec. 19.

Alhaji Zayyanu Haske, the state’s APP Chairman made the call at a news conference in Gusau on Tuesday.

PM NEWS notes that INEC had declared the Dec. 5, by-election as inconclusive, following the cancellation of results in 14 polling units due to over-voting.

Haske said that the shifting will allow for proper planning for smooth conduct of the poll.

“In fact, it is impossible to rectify all the problems within two days,” he said.

NAN