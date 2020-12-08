By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The National Executive Committee, NEC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Tuesday extended the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee by six months.

The decision was taken at the party’s emergency NEC meeting in Abuja on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, among others.

Buhari had at the meeting said Buni-led caretaker’s committee had done very well and succeeded in bringing the party together.

According to him, efforts of the 13-member committee set up on June 25, 2020, had yielded the needed fruit as members who had earlier defected from the APC had returned while others have also declared for the party.

He said he had received periodic briefings from the caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee, as well as other leaders of the party.

Buhari said he was convinced that in the last five months, since the appointment of the caretaker committee, the initiatives taken had brought remarkably new atmosphere of hope in the party.

He added that healthy debates were now taking place and the potential for organs of the party to affirm majority positions as the decision of the party was now possible.

Buhari stated that what was required now was for all party leaders to maintain discipline and ensure that this new momentum is protected, sustained and that the decisions of party organs were respected by every member.

He said despite the challenge to restore peace in the party and the series of elections at hand, “the fact that we have gained more members and that we are not losing members to the opposition under the present interim leadership, indicates improvement of the party.

” In fact, we have begun to win back our members who left us and other notable political leaders are being attracted to our party.”