Michael Adeshina

Betty Akeredolu, the wife of the Ondo State Governor, Wednesday, knocked Channels TV’s Benue reporter Pius Angbo, saying “Real men don’t be their wives.”

This came after Ifeanyinwa, the medical doctor wife of Angbo, accused him of battery. She showed her battered face and stated that Angbo tried strangling her, even though she just had a baby through caesarean section, 4 weeks ago.

However, the coupled were reconciled by Governor Samuel Ortom on Monday with no punishment announced yet for the wife-beater. Although, Channels TV noted that investigation is ongoing.

Angbo has also reportedly apologised to his wife but Mrs Akeredolu noted that “wife-beating no matter the circumstance is UNACCEPTABLE.”

The governor’s wife also attributed Angbo’s action to poor parenting and urged mothers to raise their sons properly.

Betty Akeredolu said: “ON BENUE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE GONE VIRAL: Nigerian Mothers, it is your responsibility to raise your sons to respect womanhood. Counsel them not to turn somebody’s daughter a punching bag. Wife beating no matter the circumstance is UNACCEPTABLE! IT IS A NO-NO FOR ME AND PEOPLE WITH A SENSE OF DECENCY!

“REAL MEN DON’T BEAT THEIR WIVES!!!

“WOMEN ARE NOT REHABILITATION FOR BADLY RAISED MEN. REAL MEN DON’T BEAT THEIR WIVES. MOTHERS DO YOUR JOB FROM INFANCY!!!”