Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Two persons were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in two separate attacks at Aduwawa and Ogida areas of Benin, the capital of Edo State on Tuesday.

Recall that several cult-related killings have been recorded in Benin metropolis in the past few weeks.

It was however not confirmed if the attacks were cult-related.

In the first incident, the victim whose identity could not be ascertained as at the time of filing in this report was shot dead in his residence at Obanor Street, off College Road, Aduwawa.

The second gunshot victim, Ighodaro Edigin Osahon, was reportedly shot dead in his residence, located at Mechanic Road, Ogida Quarters.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed Osahon’s residence and met him where he was relaxing with his immediate family members and shot him at close range.

Osahon who hailed from Iguoshodin Nebudin community near Benin City, according to reports, had a disagreement with some persons in the locality.

Speaking with journalists, the elder brother of the deceased, Pastor Sunday Osahon, said the family members are in shock over the killing of one of the breadwinners in the family.

He called on the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing, with a view to bring the perpetrators to justice.

When contacted, the Zone 5 Public Relations Officer, ASP Tijani Momoh, confirmed the killing of Osahon.

He said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder.